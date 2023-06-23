‘Ajooni’ Actress Reveals Reason For Dipika Kakkar’s Premature Delivery; What Was Shoaib’s Reaction?

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are the most well-known real-life television pair. The couple had a boy on June 21. Despite the fact that Deepika gave birth to a premature baby, her due date was scheduled for the third or fourth week of July. Despite the fact that happiness arrived at their home around a month ago. This astounded the new parents.

Ajooni Actress reveals why Dipika Kakkar have premature delivery!

In an interview with Tele Masala, Shoaib Ibrahim’s co-star Aayushi Khurana expressed her reaction to Deepika and Shoaib’s early delivery. When asked about her reaction, Aayushi stated, “I was surprised.”

“We didn’t expect this at all; our shoot was scheduled for the 21st, and we had planned to celebrate Shoaib sir’s birthday,” she continued. Shoaib contacted me in the morning and said, ‘Deepika is in the hospital.’ I inquired, ‘Why? ‘What occurred?’ That’s when I found out Deepika had given birth to a child.”

Shoaib Ibrahim was in panic state after Dipika Delivery

Aayushi added that Deepika’s due date was still a month away, therefore the baby’s early birth astonished her as well. She stated that Deepika and Shoaib Ibrahim had not expected the child to arrive so soon. “Shoaib was in a state of panic,” Aayushi said of Shoaib’s reaction. He couldn’t believe the child had been born because the youngster was kept under observation.” Ayushi stated of Deepika’s reaction, “Deepika was very excited, she was in a different zone and was enjoying it.”

Dipika Kakkar’s water bag ruptured suddenly

When Ayushi approached Deepika and inquired about the unexpected delivery, Deepika explained that her water bag suddenly ruptured and they arrived at the hospital, where the physicians performed a premature delivery. Deepika tells Aayushi that she was unable to complete her pregnancy photoshoot. The Ajuji actress further stated that Deepika was laughing on her way to the hospital, but she was also concerned because her house was still under renovation and many things remained unfinished.

Dipika- Shoaib welcomed a baby boy

Let us remind you that on June 21, Shoaib announced the birth of his child on his official social media account. He stated that the child was delivered prematurely on Wednesday morning. Deepika’s health is steady, according to Shoaib, and she is fine.