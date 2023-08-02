BB OTT2: ‘Making Her Uncomfortable’, Netizens Accuse Mahesh Bhatt Of Being Touchy With Manisha Rani!

In the latest episode ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, viewers witnessed family members of the contestants making an entry into the controversial house. Bollywood actress and producer, Pooja Bhatt is also a participant on the show. From Pooja’s family, her father Mahesh Bhatt came to show her support. While he greeted everyone inside the house nicely, it was his gestures towards two female contestants, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve that irked the netizens. Soon began a trolling session on internet.

Mahesh’s strange behaviour with Manisha makes users angry

In the video which has surfaced online, Manisha is seen getting excited while meeting the filmmaker. When she touches his feet to take his blessing, he instantly holds her and touches her feet back. Mahesh then hold her shoulders and says, “Kabhi tauheen nahi karna meri age ki.” Manisha then tells him how lucky she was to meet him. To this, the producer states, “Khamoshi mein vartalaap karte hai.” He keeps looking at her face which make her feel uncomfortable. Mahesh then says, “Dekh nahi paa rahi meri aankho mein.” Post this, he is seen petting Manisha’s head and even touching her cheeks with both his hands. Later, audiences see Mahesh getting touchy with another participant, Bebika.

After this video surfaced on social media, netizens began calling out the filmmaker for his pervert behaviour. One user wrote, “Dekhne mei hi itna uncomfortable feel ho rha hai, Manisha ko kaise feel hua hoga. Meri ankho mei dekho kya tha be ye.” Another stated, “He’s making her and us uncomfortable.” A third one penned, “Abey Wo Manisha hai Malaai Chap nhi joo bukhoo ki trh dekh raha hai.”

Meanwhile, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is coming to an end soon. The contestants are fighting a neck-to-neck competition for the trophy. Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani have been nominated for elimination this week.