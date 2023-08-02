Barbie: Actors Who Turned Down Ken’s Role In Greta Gerwig’s Film

Barbie, the long-awaited film directed by Greta Gerwig, has taken the world by storm since its release on July 21. Margot Robbie’s stellar performance as the titular character and Ryan Gosling’s impressive portrayal of Ken have garnered widespread appreciation from audiences.

Ryan Gosling Leads All-Different Kendom in Barbie Film!

Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Kingsley Ben-Adir embody Ken, introducing a fresh Kendom to the audience. Although Gosling was Gerwig’s initial pick, Dan Levy and Ben Platt were strong contenders. They expressed disappointment for missing the chance. Moreover, Jonathan Groff was considered for Allan before Michael Cera took the role.

Barbie Movie Beats Tough Competition, Wins Hearts in Theaters!

Barbie faced stiff box office competition, released alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Regardless, the film triumphed, drawing crowds eager to see the iconic characters in action. Margot Robbie’s dual role as lead actor and producer heightened anticipation. Gal Gadot, the first choice for Barbie, exuded the desired “Barbie energy.”

Margot Robbie’s Barbie Shines Globally, Becomes Highest-Grossing Film!

Despite Gal Gadot’s unavailability, Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie resonated globally, becoming her highest-grossing film. Despite considering Amy Schumer for the lead, Robbie’s performance cements her status as a Hollywood powerhouse.

Talented Trio Brings Ken to Life in Barbie Movie!

Barbie’s release featured three talented actors such as Ken, offering distinct perspectives. Ryan Gosling’s portrayal earned praise from critics and fans, while Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir infused the character with their charm, making Ken essential to Barbie’s story.

Barbie Movie: All-Star Cast Breathes Life into Beloved Characters!

Barbie’s casting process was turbulent, attracting top actors for key roles, and forming an all-star cast. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling proved perfect choices, breathing life into beloved characters, and captivating audiences.

Barbie’s triumphant box office performance solidifies its pop culture status and elevates Margot Robbie’s versatility as an actor-producer. With a fresh Kendom, a captivating Barbie portrayal, and a stellar cast, the film makes a lasting impact, leaving fans eager for more.