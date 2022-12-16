BB16: Gauhar Khan Considers This Contestant To Be Worthy Of Winning The Trophy; Checkout Who!

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 which keeps its fans glued, is unfolding a lot of drama after nominations are taking place and on the other side some bonds are getting stronger. As Sreejita De was seen taking a stand for Priyanka Chaudhary against MC Stan, on the other hand, Ankit Gupta stood tall and voiced out his opinion.

Gauhar Khan, winner of Big Boss 7, a regular follower of Big Boss 16 says that Ankit Gupta deserves to be the winner. He has come up as the strongest contestant and has won hearts of his fans. She also took to Twitter handle and called him a dignified man. She further added that she will be happiest if he wins. She liked his attitude on how he stands for himself even after so many rubbish claims which were constructed about him.

Gauhar Khan expressed her wish about Ankit Gupta that he deserves to be the winner. She even criticized MC Stan for passing derogatory comments on women. She pointed him out for talking negatively with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and lashing out at everyone. When Sreejita De and MC Stan got into an argument, Sreejita handled it in a very dignified way. Contestants in the Big Boss house should make MC Stan realize how tacky his language is. She also added that how Nimrit Kaur who gave a speech on feminism and women empowerment during her captaincy had earlier spoken ill about a woman.

As of now, four contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 with Gautam Singh Vig being the last one. However Sreejita De has re-entered the house as a wildcard contestant.