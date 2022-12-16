‘Family Is Growing’: Jawan Director Atlee Kumar And Wife Priya Mohan Expecting Their First Child Together!

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar on Friday announced that he is going to be a father soon. Taking to Instagram, Atlee shared pictures from his wife’s pregnancy photoshoot. In the first photo, the couple stood on their sides facing the camera as they smiled as well as looked at each other. Pregnant Priya adorably put her arms around Atlee’s face.

In the second picture, Priya sat on the floor as she smiled at Atlee. He sat behind her on the sofa. He smiled and placed his hand on her stomach. Their dog sat near Priya. The third picture was a sketch of the couple as they sat with a pair of little red shoes and their dog.

They shared a beautiful post together. They said that they are happy to share that their family is growing. They have asked for everyone’s blessings and prayers for them. In conclusion, they added, “With love Atlee, Priya and Becky.” Atlee captioned the post, “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love. Wit love Atlee & Priya Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita.”

Celebs like Ramya Pandian, Saindhavi Prakash, and Sanya Malhotra congratulated the couple and sent best wishes. On the other hand, fans have showered them with love. They filled the comment section with lovely messages.

Known for directing Tamil films like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, Atlee is entering Bollywood with Jawan. He will make his Bollywood debut with this Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Jawan is ready for release next year. It stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra.