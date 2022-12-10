BB16: Sreejita De Claims Tina Will Ditch Shalin For A Rich Man, Netizens Call Her Bully And Toxic!

The current season of Bigg Boss is making headlines for all the right reasons. Even without having multiple known faces on board, it is creating a lot of buzz and is also registering good numbers on TRP charts. Now, in the fresh episode, the eliminated contestant Sreejita De is back as a wildcard. And with her entry in the house began her attacking on Tina Datta with whom she has been on loggerheads for quite long.

Labelling Datta as a ‘cobra person with a black heart’, De who does not share a great rapport with Tina since their Uttaran days was heard telling her inmate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that Tina is faking her relationship with Shalin Bhanot. She also made some distasteful remarks on Tina. Sreejita revealed that once Tina expressed her desire to marry a rich guy to their common friend.

“Then she(Tina) said that you should always find a guy who is super rich. So now I will ask Shalin that if you are fully loaded only then you stand a chance in Tina’s life in the outside world. Otherwise, end it here. Tumhara toh katne waala hai bahar (she will ditch you),” quoted the Nazar actress. As soon as this footage reached social media, fans of Tina started coming out in her support. They bashed Sreejita for calling their favorite a ‘gold digger’. While some netizens tagged the actress as ‘bully’, others called her ‘Toxic’. “Don’t like #TinaDutta but really felt bad for her. She was unnecessarily targeted. Her emotional breakdown looked real. #SreejitaDe calling her gold digger was so below the belt, read a tweet.

In an earlier conversation, Sreejita had said that Tina is boring and irritating the audience with her confused personality. She also mentioned that Tina using Shalin to remain in the game.