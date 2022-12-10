‘Two Consenting Adults’: Malaika Arora On Trolls Saying She Ruined Arjun Kapoor’s Life

Malaika Arora is a brand in the glamour world. The stunning celebrity often becomes the talk of the town- be it for her fashion choices, relationships or even her walking style. She is currently winning hearts with her OTT debut show Moving In With Malaika on Disney+Hotstar, where she is showing her real side to the audience.

Now, in the fresh episode of the show, Arora was seen doing a stand-up act in which she addressed the trolls who repeatedly accuse her of ruining beau Arjun Kapoor’s life.

The episode begins with Malla getting nervous while preparing for her comedy gig. But she gathers confidence after receiving support from her friends, family and comedian Sumukhi Suresh, who is helping her for the performance. During her act in front of a huge crowd, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star slammed the trolls who age-shame her and bash her for dating a younger man in a badass way.

In a perfect reply to comments that label her ‘buddhi, auntie and cradle snatcher’, the actress said people are actually jealous because she is ‘ageing like a fine wine’.

In the next frame, we see the dancing diva blasting trolls for saying that she has distracted boyfriend Kapoor. Calling herself and Arjun as two consenting adults, the gorgeous lady stated that she is not ruining his life.

“It’s not like he was going to school and he couldn’t focus on his studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it’s not like he is bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the street while he was catching Pokemon,” quoted the 49-year-old..

Tagging the Ishaqzaade star “a goddam grown-up man,” Malaika called out societal norms. She said that if an older man dates a younger girl, he is referred to as a player but when an older woman dates a younger man, she is a cougar which is not fair at all.

For the unversed, Moving In With Malaika is giving viewers all the right elements to get engaged in. It airs on Disney+Hotstar from Monday to Thursday.