Besharam Rang Row: Mukesh Khanna Slams Censor Board, ‘Next You Will Bring Them Without Clothes’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan is causing a storm on the internet. From Khan’s chiseled look to its high on action teaser, everything about the movie is creating. But its recently released song ‘Besharam Rang’ which features Shah with Deepika Padukone has put it under the negative light.

While certain section of audience is not happy with the bold outfits Padukone has donned in the track, some are getting offended by the color of her bikinis i.e. saffron and green.

Now, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has put forward his opinion on the ongoing controversy. According to him, Deepika’s dresses in the song are ‘provocative’ and ‘vulgar’. Khanna has also raised questions on Central Board of Film Certification for passing such a track.

Mukesh feels that the film industry has gone haywire. Calling the ‘Besharam Rang Row’ a matter of vulgarity and not a religious problem, he said that India is no no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything.

“You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone’s personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray.

This song can mess up with the minds of the youth, not mislead. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?” quoted the Shaktiman fame actor.