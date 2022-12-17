‘Attention Seeker’: Netizens Troll Hina Khan For Asking 1 Lakh As ‘Joota Churayi’ From Her Manager’s Husband!

Actress Hina Khan never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with her cute gestures and daily looks. The actress was recently seen attending her manager Heena Lad’s wedding. Her videos are becoming viral on social media.

In a video, Hina was seen asking her manager’s husband for Rs 1 lakh as ‘Joota churayi’ which happens as an Indian custom at weddings. But it is being trolled by netizens on social media. Check out below for more.

Hina is one of the most famous actresses on Indian television. She has a great fan following on social media with over 18 million followers on Instagram. She is quite active on the photo-sharing site, She entertains her fans there by sharing aesthetically pleasing pictures as well as beautiful reels of herself.

Now coming back to the topic, Hina Khan attended her manager Heena Lad’s wedding recently. She performed ‘Joota churayi’ rasam for her friend’s husband. She was seen asking for 1 lakh in the viral video.

Nonetheless to say that Hina Khan looked gorgeous in a yellow printed saree. She paired it with a revealing halter neck blouse. She accessorized the look with statement jewelry.

Netizens trolled her for asking for 1 lakh. They commented, “Hina khan you are such a big attention seeker…attention nahi milti toh ye sab karti hai,” “Ye china khan yuhi fokat ki footage and attention le rahi hai…jisko dekhna hai wo dikh nahi rahi hai,” “Ye bhi koi tarika hai bheek mangne ka,” “Give to poor people kuch Acha krke jaoge life m” etc.