Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s actress Shubhangi Atre who plays Angoori bhabhi has confirmed separation from husband. Read on to know more.

Shubhangi Atre’s Separation From Husband

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori bhabhi has separated from her husband, Piyush Poorey, reportedly after 19 years of their marriage. In a recent interview, she has opened up about her separation.

Shubhangi Atre Talks About Her Separation

In the interview, Atre said that it has been almost a year since she and her estranged husband are not living together. She said that she and Piyush tried their best to save their marriage. The actress further said that mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage.

Eventually they realised that they couldn’t resolve their differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers.

Shubhangi And Estranged Husband Remain Cordial For Their Daughter

Shubhangi has said that she and her estranged husband remain cordial for their daughter, Ashi. She said he meets their daughter on Sundays as she does not want her daughter to be ‘deprived of her father’s love.’

The Chidiya Ghar actress further talks about her separation and said that it is ‘still difficult’. She said that ‘some damages are beyond repair’ as when a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect mentally and emotionally and she was also affected. She said that mental stability is paramount and she has always believed that adversities teach a lesson.

Shubhangi Atre’s Wedding

The former couple reportedly tied the knot in Indore when Shubhangi was just 19.

Shubhangi Atre’s Career

Earlier in an interview, Shubhangi gave credit to Piyush for her acting career. She starred in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi and Chidiya Ghar among others.