Bhushan Kumar And Others Reconciled At Sonu Nigam’s Birthday Bash, Spotted Hugging Warmly

Today, Bollywood’s famous singer Sonu Nigam is joyfully celebrating his 50th birthday on July 30

Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-Series, joined Sonu Nigam’s 50th birthday celebration, which came as a surprise to everyone. During the party, they warmly embraced each other, burying their past conflicts. Many videos and pictures from the event have become popular on social media. Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram capturing the moment when Sonu and Bhushan hugged and exchanged congratulations. They were seen enjoying each other’s company, laughing and engaging in conversations.

A recent event saw the attendance of these stars. There were reports that the longstanding bitterness between Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar had come to an end, and Aamir Khan played a significant role in reconciling them. During the release of the film “Laal Singh Chaddha” in 2022, Aamir Khan expressed his desire for Sonu Nigam to sing the song “Main Kii Karaan.”

Since T-Series held the music rights of the film, Aamir Khan took a professional approach to bring Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar together, urging them to let go of their past grievances and work together once more. Sonu Nigam’s birthday celebration saw the presence of various personalities, including Anup Jalota, Mika Singh, Satis Shah, Jackie Shroff, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Suresh Wadkar, and Rahul Vaidya.