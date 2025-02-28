Big B’s ‘Time To Go’ Post Sparks Buzz—But Turns Out, He Just Snoozed Off!

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently left fans puzzled with a cryptic tweet that read, “Time to go.” The post sparked curiosity and concern among his followers, who speculated about its meaning. The mystery was finally addressed on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), where Big B directly responded to audience queries regarding his tweet.

In a new promo released by the channel, an enthusiastic studio audience seized the opportunity to ask Bachchan about the cryptic message. Expressing their affection for the veteran actor, they declared, “Aap yahan se kahin nahi jaa sakte” (You can’t go anywhere).

During the interaction, Bachchan read out his tweet and asked the audience, “Usme kuch gadbadi hai kya?” (Is there anything wrong with it?). One curious fan immediately inquired, “Kahan jana hai?” (Where do you want to go?). As the actor began explaining, “Jaane ka samay aa gaya hai matlab…” (It’s time to go that means…), another audience member interjected, insisting, “Aap yahan se kahin nahi jaa sakte.”

Clarifying the misunderstanding, the 81-year-old actor revealed that his tweet simply meant it was time for him to head to work. “Arre bhaisahab, humko kaam pe jaane ka samay aa gaya hai” (Sir, it’s time to go to work), he explained. His revelation was met with laughter and applause from the audience, who were relieved to hear the simple explanation behind the post.

Bachchan further elaborated on how the tweet remained incomplete due to exhaustion. He shared that his shoot schedule for KBC often runs late into the night, and by the time he reaches home, it is around 1-2 AM. “Raat ko 2 baje humko yahan se chhutti milti hai, toh pahunchte pahunchte raat ke 1-2 baj jaate hain. Toh voh likhte likhte humko neend aa gayi. Toh vahin tak reh gaya. Jaane ka waqt… So gaye.” (I finish my shoot at 2 AM, reach home by 1-2 AM. I dozed off while writing that tweet. ‘Time to go’… and I slept).

Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati for over two decades, having hosted nearly every season since its inception in 2000, except for one, which was helmed by Shah Rukh Khan. With his characteristic wit and charm, Big B once again won over his audience, putting an end to the speculation surrounding his tweet.