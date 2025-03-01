Javed Akhtar Drops Legal Battle Against Kangana Ranaut After Her Apology, Lyricist Explains Why

Veteran lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar has decided to call off his defamation case against actress Kangana Ranaut after receiving an unconditional apology from her. The development comes shortly after Ranaut announced a truce with Akhtar, bringing an end to their prolonged legal dispute.

Speaking exclusively on the matter, Akhtar said, “She has given a letter of regret and apologies. She has unconditionally withdrawn all her words and statements, making a commitment that she will never repeat them again. She has apologized for all the inconvenience caused to me. This is what I wanted, and this is what I got.”

The case, which had been ongoing for several years, stemmed from Ranaut’s allegations that Akhtar had summoned her to his residence and “threatened” her for speaking about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. These statements led Akhtar to file a defamation suit, asserting that the claims were false and had tarnished his reputation.

According to sources close to Akhtar, the lyricist had no intention of reaching an out-of-court settlement initially. “Javed Saab is by nature very tolerant, but this was going on for too long. Remedial action had to be taken,” a source said. Akhtar was determined to take the legal route, aiming to set a precedent against false accusations in the industry.

Explaining his stance, Akhtar had previously stated that such lawsuits serve as a deterrent against reckless allegations. “People must learn to be careful about their words, not only when it comes to politicians but also about others,” he emphasized.

With Ranaut’s public apology and formal withdrawal of her statements, the long-standing legal battle has come to an end, marking a rare instance of resolution in Bollywood’s often tumultuous celebrity feuds.