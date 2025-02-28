Govinda And Sunita Ahuja Stayed In Different Hotels During Their Visit To Pashupati Nath Temple In Nepal

One of the most famous 90s actor Govinda is in the news these days due to his personal life. According to several media reports, it is being claimed that he is going to get divorced from his wife Sunita Ahuja after 37 years of their marriage. Meanwhile, the actor’s lawyer had claimed that the whole family had gone to Nepal together on New Year and visited Pashupatinath temple as a family vacation.

However, now something surprising has come to the fore that has claimed something else that has shocked everyone. The news of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s divorce has created a stir in Bollywood. There are many speculations about their separation, but recently Govinda’s lawyer Lalit Bindal dismissed these reports and said that Sunita had filed for divorce six months ago, but things were resolved and everything is fine between the two.

In support of his claim, Govinda’s lawyer said that the family of the actor had gone to Nepal during the New Year and worshiped together at the Pashupatinath temple. However, a source close to the couple said, “Sunita Ahuja went to Nepal with her daughter Tina and they prayed together. Govinda was there with his lawyer, who is also his friend. Sunita had no idea that her husband would be there.’

The source further said, ‘She realised that Govinda was there when their paths crossed at the temple. The actor reached Nepal a day after Sunita and Tina. Both of them also stayed in different hotels. So the claim of praying together as a family is false.” Some people also called this story a publicity stunt. When asked about this, the source said, “Who would want to end their 37-year-old marriage for publicity? Sunita has always been outspoken and expresses her views openly.”