Vikas Khanna Got Injured After Tasting Archana Gautam’s Dish In Celebrity MasterChef, Deets Inside

Small screen fame and Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam is not only surprising everyone with her cooking skills in ‘Celebrity MasterChef’, but is also entertaining everyone with her unique comic timing. But recently she made such a dish that Chef Vikas Khanna’s tongue got cut. Seeing this, Archana Gautam got scared and started crying badly, which can be seen in the promo of the show shared by the makers on social media.

Let us tell you that in the promo shared by the show makers, it can be seen that Vikas Khanna tastes Archana Gautam’s dish, but then he feels a strong shock and his tongue gets cut. He immediately drinks water and tries to settle down his tongue tip, but nothing worked in his favor. At the same time, Farah Khan and Chef Ranveer Brar, along with all the other contestants, get shocked to see his condition.

Seeing this, Farah Khan asks, ‘Archana what have you put in the dish?’ To this Archana replied, ‘Ma’am nothing’. Then Farah said, ‘His tongue is cut. Are you sure you did not put anything? Last time I left a sharp object in the dish’. Hearing this, Archana gets very scared. She says, ‘Nothing ma’am, it was whatever I got from here. I haven’t put anything sharp in the dish.’ She started crying again and said that she had not added anything.

After this Vikas Khanna silences her and says, ‘It is not your fault. There is no need to cry, calm down. You are the only one who makes me laugh and don’t make me cry now.’ After this, everyone tasted Archana Gautam’s dish and she got a black apron for her dish not being up to the mark. Earlier, a promo came in which chef Ranveer Brar got angry after seeing Archana’s dish and said that you can leave this show because you cannot go much further by cooking this kind of food.