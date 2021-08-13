Sridevi is known as the first female superstar and she had pan-India appeal. People love her a lot and always enjoy her on screen. People always love her moves and the grace she used to have. People loved her charm a lot. She was an inspiration for several stars, even after her death, Sridevi continues to inspire several stars with her acting and dance skills. On the occasion of Sridevi’s 58th birth anniversary, Bollywood celebrities, such as Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and others are remembering her.

On this occasion, Anushka Sharma shared a black-and-white photo of Sridevi on her Instagram and thanked her for her contribution to the film industry. Anushka captioned the post as, “Remembering the legend and an inspiration on her birth anniversary today. Sridevi ma’am your contribution to cinema is eternal”.

Bhumi Pednekar penned an emotional note for the late actress on her 58th birth anniversary. Bhumi captioned the pictures as, “Remembering the legend Sridevi ma’am on her birth anniversary!! She’s a true inspiration to all of us” along with a gorgeous picture of Sridevi.

Rakul Preet Singh also remembered the late actress and captioned the pictures uploaded as, “Remembering Sridevi ji. You will always live in our hearts”. Ayushmann Khurrana also posted a picture of Sridevi and wrote, “Birth anniversary of a legend #Sridevi Ji”.

Along with Bollywood actors, Janhavi Kapoor also shared old pictures of her with her mother. In these pictures they are both looking happy, smiling in the photograph. Janhvi captioned the pictures as, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.” Khushi Kapoor also posted a picture of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi walking together and captioned the picture as “Miss you every day”.

Sridevi started her career at the age of 4 and went on to act in over 275 films, including several in regional cinema like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. For her contribution to Indian cinema over the years, Sridevi was awarded Padma Shri in 2013. In 2018 she died due to an accident in Dubai after drowning. The death certificate said that death was caused due to “accidental drowning.” The actress was known for her iconic roles in Hindi films such as Chandni, Nagina, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, and many more. She was last seen on the silver screen in a revenge thriller titled Mom.