Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty Rejects ₹40 Crore Tobacco Ad, Says Fitness & Values Matter More Than Money

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty continues to prove why he remains one of the most respected names in the industry. Known for his discipline and dedication toward fitness, Shetty revealed in a recent interview that he once rejected a massive ₹40 crore tobacco advertisement, simply because it went against his principles. Even after taking a long break from films, Shetty believes his passion for fitness and clean lifestyle is what keeps him relevant among today’s youth.

In a conversation with one of the media houses, Suniel Shetty shared that he has always prioritized fitness above everything else, even if it means turning down major projects. He believes that his commitment to health is the reason millions still look up to him, even if he isn’t dominating the box office. Shetty said that he could never promote tobacco because so many young people see him as an inspiration. Endorsing harmful products would go against everything he stands for.

During the interview, Suniel Shetty opened up about the emotional turmoil he went through after losing his father, Veerappa Shetty, in 2017. His father had been unwell since 2014, and Suniel had devoted himself entirely to caregiving. He revealed, “My mental state was not good. I had completely stopped working. Before he died in 2017, I was taking care of him full time. And then he passed away.”

Shockingly, on the very morning of his father’s death, Shetty received a work offer for a health show. He said he took it as a sign from God, a reason to return to the industry. Suniel Shetty admitted that coming back after a 6–7 year break made him feel like a newcomer again. He said, “Things change. People change. You feel like you don’t know your work anymore. Everyone around you is new. I wasn’t comfortable.”

Still, he gathered strength and slowly returned to acting, working in several South Indian films and gradually rebuilding his confidence. The COVID-19 pandemic became a turning point for the actor. He shared that he started viewing life and himself differently. Suniel Shetty said, “I strengthened myself, trained, studied, and worked on myself. I reached a point where I didn’t need validation from anyone.”