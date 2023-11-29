From Mouni Roy To Kajol, How Designer Rohit Bal Mesmerised With His Bridal Magic!

Stunning in their white Rohit Bal ethnic costumes, Mouni Roy, Kajol, and Tara Sutaria exemplify the epitome of bridal perfection. Continue reading to examine these sophisticated ensembles in greater detail.

Rohit Bal, a famous figure in fashion, has left an indelible mark on the business. In the world of Bollywood fashion, where style and comfort meet, wedding season turns into a show with lots of famous people. Leading Bollywood women like Mouni Roy, Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria, and Priyanka Chopra have worn Bal’s ethereal white ethnic outfits, making for a star-studded fashion show during the wedding season.

The impeccable fusion of style and extravagance is on full display as these A-listers wear Rohit Bal’s designs. Would you like to enter their enchanting realm of ethnic sophistication?

5 stylish white Rohit Bal ethnic clothes that Bollywood stars wear

A heavenly white drape embroidered with tiny floral motifs enchants Mouni Roy:

This ethereal white drape is a show-stopper. The ethereal allure of this ensemble showcases Bal’s talent for harmonizing understatement with refinement. Roy is the embodiment of sophistication; her outfit strikes the ideal mix between classic and modern details.

Kajol’s pretty white floral saree:

Kajol steals the show in a pretty white floral saree that is decorated with a lot of different colored flower prints. Kajol is naturally beautiful, and Bal’s design not only goes well with her, but it also gives the traditional white saree a new look. The flower designs are very detailed and add a fun touch, making it a great choice for the holiday season.

Nora Fatehi’s lace and floral saree

Nora Fatehi’s saree and finely embroidered lace blouse exude floral beauty. This set is visually stunning thanks to the combination of lace and flowers. The outcome is an ethereal and daring style that exemplifies Bal’s talent for combining disparate materials.

Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a classy tiered Anarkali suit

She wears an embellished layered tiered Anarkali suit and a matching dupatta with gold edges and detailed embroidery. Bal’s design for Sutaria is very royal and grand. The layers and embellishments give it a royal look, which makes it great for a party with lots of stars.

Priyanka Chopra’s Immaculate white Anarkali suit



Priyanka Chopra Jonas steals the show in a full-sleeved, immaculate white Anarkali suit adorned with delicate lace. A sheer dupatta and a Chinese collar with buttons on the chest make for an elegant look. Bal demonstrates his versatility as a designer with his Chopra masterpiece, which combines classic and contemporary aspects.

Which of these ethnic garments, all white and crisp, do you prefer? Would you be interested in donning something as elegant and refined as this for the upcoming wedding season? Without further ado, please tell us what you think.