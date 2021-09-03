Famous TV actor ‘Siddharth Shukla’ died at the age of 40. This news has shaken his fans. No one can believe that Siddharth is no longer among us. Saying goodbye to the world at such a young age made everyone cry. Not only Siddharth, but many such stars in the industry also said goodbye to the world at a very young age.

Siddharth Shukla

Siddharth Shukla was one of the most expensive stars of TV. Siddharth, who started his career with modeling, earned a name at a very young age. He was recognized from house to house with Colors’ show Balik Vadhu, Siddharth has also been the winner of Bigg Boss 13. If it is said that he remains the most popular contestant in the history of Bigg Boss, then it will not be wrong. Siddharth’s departure is no less than a big setback for his fans. He said goodbye to this world at the young age of 40.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Like Siddharth, the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the year 2020 also shook the whole country. Sushant Singh’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom. Sushant left this world at the age of 34.

Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan, who became the favorite of millions of fans through his brilliant work in Bollywood and Hollywood, said goodbye to the world in 2020. Irfan died on 29 April in a hospital in Mumbai. Irfan Khan finally breathed his last at the age of 54 after a year-and-a-half struggle with the disease.

Famous musician Wajid Khan was battling kidney-related ailments. After a kidney transplant, he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after his condition deteriorated. Wajid Khan said goodbye to the world at the age of 42.

Bollywood’s beautiful actress Soundarya also left the world at a very young age. Apart from Bollywood, Soundarya also worked in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She was recognized from the film ‘Suryavansham’ but she died at the age of 28 due to an aircraft crash.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee, who made a mark in every household with Colors’ show Balika Vadhu, left this world at the age of just 24. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Pratyusha Siddharth Shukla was in the lead role in both Balika Vadhu.

Actor Gagan Kang, who appeared in the role of Devraj Indra in the TV show ‘Mahakali – Anant Hi Aarambh Hai’, passed away at the age of 28. Gagan Kang was returning home after shooting when his car had an accident.

Actress Kuljeet Randhawa, who became popular with many famous TV serials ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kusum’, ‘Hip Hip Hurray, ‘Rishtey’, ‘Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar’, got cheated in love in the year 2006 at the age of 30 had committed suicide.

Actor Sanjit Bedi, who made a special place in the hearts of people by playing the role of Dr. Omi in the famous TV serial ‘Sanjeevani – A Medical Boon’, also died at a very young age. He died in 2015 at the age of 40 from a disease called brain element.