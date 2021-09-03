The death of Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the entire nation. The death of the actor, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 last year is still a mystery. His case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The three departments are conducting parallel investigations into the money laundering and drugs angles in Rajput’s case.

After his death, his ex-girlfriends including TV actress, Ankita Lokhande, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, and many more have come under the radar of his fans. Ahead of the release of the popular show Pavitra Rishta 2, actress Ankita Lokhande has opened up on the trolling she faces even after one year of Sushant’s death. The actress also told that she had no idea about Sushant’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

Ankita in an interview with a leading daily talked about the negativity she suffered from after Sushant’s death. She said, “I can’t do anything. There is nothing in my hand. Logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe woh devi banaa dete hai, logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe utaar dete hai (When people feel like it, they make me into a Goddess, when they don’t, they take me off that pedestal).”

She added, “I don’t think I existed in Sushant’s life for the past four years. Kisi aur ka gussa mujhpe nikaalne ka koi matlab nahi hai (No point directing anger at me). I think everyone has been targeted throughout this process. And it is okay. I know what I stood for, I know what I feel. I know what I’ve gone through, so it is okay.”

After Sushant’s death, Ankita was seen raising her voice against Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant’s girlfriend before he died. When asked if the actress feels she spoiled her equation with others in the industry while supporting Sushant, Ankita denied knowing Rhea and her relationship with Sushant. She said, “I don’t know this girl, so what will I say? I didn’t even know about Sushant and Rhea’s relationship. I’ve never spoken about her anyway. God bless her wherever she is. Maine kisi se koi relation nahi bigaada hai kyunki mere kisi se relation the hi nahi. Mera jisse tha, maine uske liye stand liya (I have not spoiled my relationship with anyone because there was no relation to beginning with; the one whom I had a relationship with, I defended). I have no regrets.”

Earlier this year, Ankita had shared a video in which she addressed Sushant’s fans and asked them to stop blaming her. She said that no one knows her side of the story, so it is supremely ‘hurtful’ when she is trolled.

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for six years before breaking up in 2016. The two met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. The show is coming up with a second season and the makers have said that it will be a tribute to late actor Sushant. Sushant’s character of Manav will be reprised by Shaheer Sheikh while Ankita will be seen playing Archana again in the show.