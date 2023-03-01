Charu Asopa Shares Happy Pictures With Estranged Husband Rajeev Sen, Fan Says ‘Phirse Eksath’

As Charu Asopa grew to become a year wiser, estranged husband Rajeev Sen wished her with the sweetest post. See their pictures.

Amid their divorce court cases, Charu Asopa and estranged husband Rajeev Sen celebrated actress’ birthday collectively. The duo, who has been in the news for their unpleasant separation married in 2019, however within some months they started having troubles and Charu left Rajeev’s home. Now, on Charu’s special day, Rajeev took to his Instagram handle and published pictures from his circle of relatives time that they spent collectively with their daughter Zianna. He additionally shared the sweetest wish for her estranged spouse and posed couple’s soft pics.

Inside the photographs, Rajeev and Charu are visible posing with their daughter Zianna. In one of the pics, Charu may be seen standing closely to her husband. With the awwdorable pictures, Rajeev penned a caption for Charu wishing her a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday Charu wishing u lots of love with good health & happiness always,” he wrote.

Charu, too, dropped the same snap shots on her Instagram handle and thanked Rajeev for making her birthday special. The photographs of the estranged couple have garnered numerous likes and remarks. As quickly as he shared the images, fans got first rate glad to see the couple together and started pouring love on them in the comment segment. A consumer wrote, “Sooooo glad to see both of you collectively.” Some other added, “Ab jhgadna nai or jhagdo bhi to baat divorce tk Mt le Jaya kro child desires each moms and dads..” (Now, don’t permit the issues and fights move till divorce, the child desires each dad and mom).”

In advance, Charu Asopa moved to a new house with their daughter Ziana after her alleged divorce with Rajeev, who accused the previous of having an affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra. Then again, Charu had in advance accused Rajeev of bodily abuse and adultery. She had accused Rajeev of dishonest on her while she become pregnant. Following this, Charu left her marital home and relocated to a brand new area.

For the unversed, Sen and Charu Asopa were married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in November, 2022.