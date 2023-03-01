Actress Kriti Sanon is currently one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood. She has given some stellar performances in several movies. Recently, she was seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. The movie didn’t do well at the box-office but Kriti and Kartik’s chemistry is liked by the audience. They have been often linked and there have been reports of both being in a relationship. At an event, when Kriti was asked about Kartik, she lost her cool.

Kriti Sanon Gets Angry When Asked About Kartik Aaryan

Recently, the Bhediya actress attended the red carpet event of Zee Cine Awards.

A reporter asked Kriti about Kartik as what he likes the most. She got miffed as according to her it was not the right place to ask such question. She told, “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

Kriti was in an all-black ensemble with a black top and a skirt with thigh-high slit. She tied her hair in a ponytail, and kept her makeup subtle with kohl and eyeliner.

Kriti And Kartik’s Dating Rumours

Kriti and Kartik starred together in Luka Chuppi. Since then their dating rumours have started. Earlier, in an interview when the actress was asked about those reports, she had called it petty and it doesn’t bother her at all. “It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be’,” said Kriti.

Kriti Sanon’s Link-up Rumours With Prabhas

The Bhediya actress is also linked with her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. But Kriti has denied dating the Baahubali actor. Also, there were reports that they will get engaged in Maldives. But later, Prabhas’ team squashed the rumours.

Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in Adipurush directed by Tanhaji fame director Om Raut. She also has Ganapath with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff.