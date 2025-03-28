Chris Hemsworth On Oscar Selfie With Eilish: ‘We’ll Never Be Best Friends’

Even superheroes can have awkward fan moments! Avengers: Doomsday star Chris Hemsworth recently recalled a cringeworthy encounter with Billie Eilish at the 2024 Oscars. During a March 26 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Hemsworth admitted he regretted taking a selfie with the Grammy-winning singer.

A Starstruck Superhero?

Hemsworth confessed that he hesitated before snapping the picture, sensing that it might be a bad idea. “I got a photograph with Billie Eilish at the Oscars,” he shared. “I remember thinking, ‘Ah, don’t do it, don’t do it.’”

So, why did he go through with it? The answer: his kids. Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, share three children—India, 12, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 11—who are huge fans of Eilish.

“I was like, ‘No, my kids are going to love this,'” he explained. But the moment the selfie was taken, reality hit him. “I felt like I went from a work colleague to a fan,” Hemsworth joked, admitting that the interaction officially crushed any chances of becoming friends with Eilish. “We will never be friends, never be best friends,” he laughed.

Serial Selfie Taker?

This isn’t the first time Hemsworth has gotten caught up in selfie fever. At the 2023 Met Gala, he famously broke the event’s strict no-selfie rule. Speaking to E! News, he admitted to taking “heaps of selfies” throughout the night—so many, in fact, that he later found random pictures on his phone, wondering when he even took them. “Some of them needed to be deleted,” he added with a laugh.

Hollywood Meets Reality

Despite his global fame, Hemsworth and his wife still find award shows surreal. Living in Australia, they don’t attend as many high-profile Hollywood events, making each experience exciting.

Comparing the Met Gala to traditional film award shows, Hemsworth noted that it brought together an eclectic mix of athletes, musicians, and artists, making it a uniquely entertaining night.

While he might not have secured a friendship with Billie Eilish, one thing’s for sure—Chris Hemsworth’s selfie saga continues!