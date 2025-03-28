‘Start Being Human’: Shruthi Narayanan Slams ‘Casting Couch’ Video Circulation

Tamil TV actor Shruthi Narayanan has spoken out against a controversial video circulating on social media, which some claim to be a leaked casting couch clip. Dismissing these rumors, Shruthi hinted that the video is AI-generated and strongly condemned those spreading it.

Shruthi Breaks Her Silence

Shruthi took to Instagram to address the viral clip, sharing a reel of an influencer explaining how easy it is to create AI-generated videos. She also posted a heartfelt note about the emotional toll the controversy has taken on her and her family.

“For you, spreading all this content about me is just a joke and fun,” she wrote. “But for me and my loved ones, this is a very painful situation. It is extremely difficult to handle.”

Expressing her frustration, she added, “I am also a girl, I have feelings, and so do my close ones. You all are just making it worse.” She urged people to stop sharing the video like “wildfire,” questioning if they would react the same way if the woman in the clip were from their own family.

A Legal Warning for Trolls

Shruthi also issued a stern legal reminder to those sharing the video, posting about the criminal provisions under which action can be taken. “Start being human. Sharing leaked videos, whether real or deepfake, is a criminal offence in India,” she wrote, warning that legal action could follow.

Clarifications Amidst Confusion

As the controversy spiraled, another actress, Shruti Narayanan, who starred in Citadel: Honey Bunny, had to publicly clarify that she was not the person in the viral clip. She addressed the confusion in an Instagram post, distancing herself from the issue.

Shruthi Narayanan, known for her performances in Tamil TV serials like Siragadikka Aasai, has built a strong following both on television and social media. As AI-generated deepfake content becomes an increasing concern, her case highlights the growing threat of digital misinformation and the emotional damage it can cause.