‘Where’s Govinda?!’: Sunita Ahuja’s Playful Response Fuels Speculation

Sunita Ahuja made a dazzling appearance at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards on Thursday evening, accompanied by her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. However, Govinda’s absence didn’t go unnoticed, sparking curiosity among the paparazzi.

The couple’s marital status has been a hot topic in recent months, with reports suggesting that they had been contemplating separation. Sunita’s lawyer even confirmed that divorce was considered, though Sunita later clarified her statements, leaving fans puzzled.

Paparazzi Quiz Sunita on Govinda’s Absence

While Sunita and Yashvardhan posed for photographers, the media wasted no time in addressing the elephant in the room. One paparazzo bluntly asked, “Govinda sir kahan hai?” (Where is Govinda?). Sunita, caught off guard, reacted with a dramatic “What!” before bursting into laughter.

Another photographer suggested that Govinda might be making a late entrance. Sunita quipped, “Last but not the least.” As she continued towards the venue, another media member expressed how much they missed Govinda. Sunita, with a playful yet poignant remark, responded, “Humlog bhi kar rahe hai.” (We are also missing him.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja)

Sunita Addresses Separation Rumors

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot in 1987, have been the subject of gossip due to ongoing speculations about their marriage. A month ago, reports surfaced that the couple was considering separation due to personal differences. Addressing these rumors, Sunita clarified that their separate living arrangements were a practical decision made years ago.

She explained, “When Govinda joined politics, my daughter was growing up, and political workers frequently visited our house. To maintain privacy, we decided to get an office space nearby. But if anyone thinks they can separate Govinda and me, they’re in for a rude shock.”

While Govinda’s absence from the event has only fueled speculation, Sunita’s humorous yet telling responses suggest that the bond between the couple remains intact. Whether this is just a phase or a lasting change, only time will tell.