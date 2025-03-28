Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Frugal’ Ways: Why Even Her Google Pay Is Controlled By Mom!

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan may be one of the most sought-after actors of her generation, but when it comes to finances, she is anything but extravagant. The actor, who promoted her 2023 film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke by embracing her middle-class persona, has often shared how careful she is with money. From refusing to activate international roaming while traveling to stopping her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh, from buying expensive towels, Sara’s budgeting skills are next level.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Sara described herself as “frugal” and admitted that even her Google Pay account is linked to her mother’s phone. “I am aware and mindful of where I spend my money. I don’t enjoy spending money frivolously. But, yes, of course, I think a little bit of splurging, celebrating—if you want to, why not?” she said, adding that she prefers to save for traveling, which she loves.

The revelation that shocked everyone, however, was that she has little control over her own money. “I have learnt about the pie. You should invest small amounts in different sectors. Of course, one is advised. My mom handles my money entirely. Even my GPay account is linked to her… The OTPs come on her phone,” Sara confessed. The interviewer, taken aback, asked if she was receiving pocket money from her mother. To this, Sara laughed, “Pocket money? I can’t even book a ticket without the OTP!”

This isn’t the first time Sara’s money-conscious ways have made headlines. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Vicky Kaushal spilled the beans on an incident where she scolded Amrita Singh for spending Rs 1600 on a towel. “She was scolding Amrita ma’am, saying, ‘Mummy ko akal hi nahi hai, 1600 rupaiye ka toliya le aayi hai (Mom has no sense, she bought a towel for Rs 1600),’” Vicky recalled.

Sara, however, defended her logic, saying, “Who buys a towel for Rs 1600? Vanity vans always have 2-3 free towels hanging around—just use those!”

Beyond her frugality, Sara also revealed that she invests in real estate, the stock market, and gold bonds, ensuring that every rupee is accounted for—even if it still requires her mother’s approval.