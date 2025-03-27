‘Envy Means Blindness’: Sara Ali Khan Admits Feeling Jealous Of Alia Bhatt’s Success

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about experiencing jealousy toward Alia Bhatt, particularly after the latter won the National Award. Speaking at NDTV Yuva, Sara admitted that she once envied Alia’s seemingly perfect professional and personal life, perceiving it as “set” after her big win and the birth of her daughter.

Reflecting on her emotions, Sara confessed that she had “dehumanised” Alia by overlooking the struggles behind her success. She acknowledged that while she only saw Alia’s achievements, she failed to consider the challenges the actress may have faced. “When Alia got the National Award, I was like, ‘God, she got it, she has a kid also, her life is set.’ But I don’t know what she went through to get that. I, as an actor, dehumanised her. You don’t know, she must have had challenges and disappointments too, to reach where she has,” she said.

Sara further elaborated on the nature of envy, pointing out that people often feel jealous without knowing the full picture. “Most often, when we are envious of other people, we feel so without all the information. We are envious because we just see that success and then we want that. We don’t see what goes behind it. Envy means blindness,” she added.

Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year. In October 2023, she won the National Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, further cementing her place as one of Bollywood’s leading actors. She is now set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. The film was officially announced in January 2024. Additionally, Alia will headline Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, which will be part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, scheduled for a December 25 release.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. She will next appear in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, an anthology film featuring a star-studded cast, including Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is slated for release on July 4, 2024.