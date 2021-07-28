Liger is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming films for both Bollywood and Telugu movies. There’s no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the film industry badly and so has the upcoming movie, Liger. The movie is yet to be completed and its release date is also getting constantly delayed due to the continuous implementations of lockdown.

The movie stars, vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Fans of the two want to know more about the film since they have got no release date yet and the shooting is also incompleted. It’s getting too much to handle for the fans, so to balance this a little bit, a leading daily interviewed Ananya’s father, and supremely jolly personality, actor, Chunkey Pandey to get some exclusive news on Puri Jagannadh directorial, Liger, and Chukey had gone deep in the conversation.

Chunkey expressed his excitement for the movie said, “I am very excited for Liger. I always tell Ananya that it’s going to be a big, commercial film for her. And I’ve also seen some rushes of the film, I must confess, and that guy, Vijay Deverakonda, he’s just amazing. My, God… oh… oh… oh… so good looking and he’s done a fabulous job. He’s an all-rounder – he does action, he dances, he does everything, he’s really good. And his and Ananya’s Jodi looks great. So, I’m very, very excited about Liger. In fact (pauses and thinks)… even I should’ve done a role in it. I should (still) go an audition for it (laughs). Woh hit hai picture. (The movie is a hit.).”

Indian film director, Ram Gopal Varma, recently got the opportunity to watch some clips of the film, Liger and was left jaw-dropped on Vijay Deverakonda, and highlighted him as a super-cross between the south superstars such as Pawan Kalyan, Ravi Teja, and Mahesh Babu.

The film, liger is a joint Hindi-Telugu production between Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannath, and Karan Johar. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be released all over India’s theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.