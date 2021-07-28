Recently Dominos India kept their commitment of free lifetime pizza for the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu. They delivered it to the athlete and reached out to her family members in Imphal, Manipur. Dominos India, who gave Mirabai Chanu to treat her with free pizza for life after the weightlifter’s historic silver at the Tokyo Olympics, has delivered on their promise.



Mirabai Chanu thanked the Dominos for their gesture. “Thank you @dominos_india for sending some great tasting pizzas & celebrating with us. My family and I appreciate the gesture from Domino’s Pizzas. I look forward to our friendship,” she wrote on Twitter.

After achieving her historic medal, the 26-year-old showed her desire to have pizza and ice cream after her historic medal as she hadn’t had her favorite foods for months.



“I will eat pizza and ice cream. I haven’t eaten it for a while,” said Mirabai after winning her Olympic medal.



Seeking her comment, Domino’s India has stepped up to offer her free pizzas – for life. “We are elated that we could share this wonderful moment with Mirabai Chanu’s loved ones. She brought a smile to a billion faces, our Domino’s Imphal Team brought a small token of appreciation to celebrate the success with her family,” Dominos India wrote on Twitter.

Brief of Mirabai Chanu:

Mirabai Chanu’s medal also saw her complete women’s hat-trick for India at the Olympics. Mirabai Chanu is the third female athlete in a row to bag a medal for the country at the Games after PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik, who were India’s only medal winners at the Rio Olympics in 2016.