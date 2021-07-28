Dharmendra Praises Grandson Karan Deol’s Gesture; Full Story Inside

Versatile actor, Dharmendra Deol is one of those lucky grandfathers, whose grandson, Karan Deol is making him utterly proud. Karan Deol is the son of actor, Sunny Deol and his wife, Pooja Deol. Dharmendra was one hell of a charming personality of his era and just like him, Karan Deol is also super handsome and won the hearts of millions of girls through his irresistible charm.

Some hours ago, veteran actor, Dharmendra Deol had shared a video through his Twitter handle in which grandson, Karan Deol was seen posing for the camera with some street children. Dharmendra added the caption in the video in which he wrote, “Karan, milansaar fitrat ye….. wirse mein naseeb hoie hai tujhe….. keep it up. it’s his great blessing. Love you.”

The actor further added another tweet and gave credit for Karan’s down-to-earth nature to his grandmother. He wrote, “Karan, love you. You are as humble as your great Grandmother. It is her greatest blessing. not only to her loving family but to every human being on this earth. keep it up.”

Some days ago, Karan Johar had announced his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And for the movie, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan have been cast. The duo will be seen sharing a screen after a long time.

Talking about the same, Dharmendra Deol’s daughter and actress, Esha Deol had spoken in an interview with ETimes that she is extremely excited to watch her father and Jaya Bachchan on the big screen again. Esha said, “I’m really looking forward to seeing him back on screen with another favorite of mine, Jaya aunty. I love her. Karan Johar makes brilliant films so we will all look forward to watching Rocky Aur Rani for sure. I wish them all of the best!”

For Karan, the ticket to Bollywood was his film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. Karan proved in his debut film that he’s no less from his family. He made the whole Deol family proud with his powerful performance in the movie. Karan Deol proved that he will be able to take forward the legacy of the family and will definitely make them more proud by bagging awards to his side as well.