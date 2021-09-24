Fans love Chunky Pandey for his candid nature and amazing comic timing. Netizens love Ananya for her bubbly nature and her candid posts on social media. Recently, the father-daughter duo, along with Bhavana Pandey, featured on a cooking show. Ananya came on the show with the objective of preparing some bakery items for her parents and friend, photographer Rohan Shrestha. Upon seeing Ananya’s cooking skills, Chunky recalled the humorous story of his wife cooking raw food.

After tasting the two dishes that Ananya had prepared, he joked, “See Ananya, I won’t blame you if you’ve gone slightly wrong, because it’s a hereditary problem. No one in the family knows how to cook, especially on your mother’s side.”

Recalling a hilarious incident, the actor shared that his wife’s family had convinced him that she is an excellent cook, but on the third day after their wedding, their cook ran away, so Chunky asked Bhavana to cook something. He said, “The cook had run away. And I told Bhavana, ‘Why don’t you cook?’ She made butter chicken and it was raw.”

He also shared another incident when he was invited for dinner at Bhavana’s house before marriage and was served a lavish spread, which according to Bhavana’s mom was made by her. The actor further shared, “I went to the kitchen to check, and found all these ‘dabbas’ from different restaurants… I swear, I said ‘yes’ immediately.”

Ananya has already made her mark in the Hindi film industry and has some interesting projects in her kitty. The actress made her big Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. She has collaborated with Vijay Deverakonda for Liger and will also be starring in Shukan Batra’s untitled movie next alongside Deepika Padukone.