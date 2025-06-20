Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gave His Opinion On Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, Read To Know What He Said

Aamir Khan’s film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ is hitting the theatres on Friday. This film is the sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’, whose special premiere was held on Thursday. Cricket legend Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also attended this premiere. Now, a video has been shared from the social media account of Aamir Khan Productions in which Sachin is seen giving his review before the release of the film.

A video of this premiere has surfaced on the internet in which Aamir Khan is seen in the theatre with the guests who came to watch his film. In the same video, Sachin is also seen reviewing the film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, which can definitely prove to be an energy to pull the audience to the theatres. Sachin is seen saying in this video, ‘I liked the film very much, this movie is such that you laugh and cry with Team Sitare in the movie’.

Sachin further said, ‘I have always said that sports have the power to teach us everything. It gives so many messages, and it also has the power to bring everyone together. This film is also something like this. I give a thumbs up to all the actors, great job, great. Best wishes to you.’ Let us tell you that Aamir Khan starrer ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ is the sequel to the 2007 hit film ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

Aamir and Genelia D’Souza are seen in the lead roles in this film. Apart from them, Aarosh Dutta, Gopi Krishna Verma, Sanvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar have made their debut with this film. The film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ is the story of a suspended basketball coach, who is ordered by the court to coach a team of differently-abled children after a DUI incident.