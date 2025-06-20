Reema Lagoo’s Ex-Husband And Veteran Theatre Actor Vivek Lagoo Passed Away At The Age of 74

Veteran theatre actor Vivek Lagoo, who was also the ex-husband of late Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo, has passed away at the age of 74. According to the media reports, Vivek took his last breath on June 19. His last rites will be performed on June 20 at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. While if we talk about the veteran actress, let us tell you that she died in 2017.

Vivek Lagoo

Let us tell you that Vivek Lagoo was a respected figure in the Marathi theatre world and also contributed to television and cinema. He also acted alongside his ex-wife Reema Lagoo, who played the role of a mother in films like ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ and ‘Vastav’ as well as TV shows like ‘Shriman Shrimati’ and ‘Naamkarann’.

Reema Lagoo and Vivek Lagoo

The two first met in 1976 while working in a bank, and their love for theatre brought them together. They got married in the year 1978. Despite eventually separating and ending their relationship, Vivek once said their separation was a good thing, with the two having a lot of respect for each other despite being separated. Vivek and Reema’s daughter, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, is their only child and the only surviving member of the family.

Reema Lagoo and Vivek Lagoo

Mrunmayee has carried forward the family’s artistic legacy. As a writer and director, she has worked on films such as ‘Thappad’ and ‘Scoop’. Vivek Lagoo’s death comes seven years after the sudden demise of Reema Lagoo in 2017. The veteran actress passed away after complaining of chest pains soon after finishing shooting for the TV show ‘Naamkarann’. Mrunmayee and her husband rushed her to the hospital, but she died of a heart attack the same night.