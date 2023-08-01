Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare Dating Each Other; Actress Hints About Their Relationship!

Bollywood Actress Daisy Shah and Bigg Boss 16 fame, Shiv Thakare are currently seen as participants in TV’s most popular stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare became good friends there. From sharing reels together to being repeatedly spotted with one other at events, the two are frequently spotted in public these days. Following their connection and regular public appearances, relationship rumors about both are circulating. Daisy Shah has finally spoken up about the rumors.

Are Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare Dating?

Daisy recently told ETimes TV about her dating rumors with Shiv Thakare. The actress said that The rumors of a linkup with Shiv Thakare won’t impact their friendship. It makes no difference. She said, “We just try to do things our way as we don’t want the media, people, or anyone else to know about us until we announce that we’re dating. Let the audience determine if we’re dating or just hanging out. Let’s be honest about it. For the time being, we are just friends.”

Daisy Shah opens up on rumors with Shiv Thakare

When questioned if the rumors have any effect on their relationship, the actress replied that It has no effect on their friendship. Instead they become more friendlier than ever. According to her it’s fine if people keep their personal lives private. “We don’t want the rest of the world to see it. I believe that the more you disclose the world about your personal life, the more information they will have to scrutinize”, Daisy Shah said.

Let us inform you that Season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently airing on Colors TV. Many celebrities from the entertainment industry are in danger in Rohit Shetty’s presentation.