Deepika Padukone Gifted Her Fans Gift Hamper Worth 15, 000 And Arranged Tickets For Fans Who Attended Her Grand Fan Meet

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone turned 40 on Monday, and the milestone birthday turned into a double celebration for her fans. While the actress is currently vacationing in New York with her family, where she rang in the New Year and her birthday, pictures and videos from an earlier fan meet in Mumbai have taken over social media and are winning hearts everywhere. The fan meet, held a few days before her birthday, has been widely praised for its stunning aesthetics, warmth, and the personal touch Deepika brought to the event.

Viral photos and videos from the fan meet show Deepika Padukone cutting her birthday cake as fans lovingly sing Aankhon Mein Teri from her iconic film Om Shanti Om. The emotional moment instantly struck a chord with fans, many of whom called it nostalgic and deeply special. What truly stood out was the décor. The maroon-themed setup, elegant lighting, rose-adorned tables, and beautifully arranged snack counters made the venue look like a film set rather than a regular fan event.

Social media users have been calling it the most beautiful fan meet ever organized by any star. For the event, Deepika opted for a chic purple woolen co-ord set, keeping her look elegant yet comfortable. During the fan meet, she also sat down for a brief interview with the host, where she answered questions related to her films and career. One video that has gone viral shows Deepika reacting to the success of Ranveer Singh’s film Dhrurandhar.

When asked about the film’s success, the actress smiled broadly and playfully flipped her hair, a moment fans couldn’t get enough of. When a fan requested her to talk about her other films as well, Deepika responded with a warm smile, saying, “This is all within the family.” Adding to the admiration, a fan who attended the event shared exclusive details from the fan meet that further highlighted Deepika’s generosity.

According to the fan, the actress arranged flight tickets for over 50 fans who traveled from different parts of India to attend the celebration. Deepika also reportedly gifted each attendee a 5 kg gift hamper worth approximately ₹15,000. The gesture left fans emotional and grateful, with many praising her for going above and beyond to make them feel valued.