Ramayana Goes Futuristic? Avatar-Like Tech Teased in Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic

New behind-the-scenes photos from the set of director Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated epic Ramayana have ignited fan excitement online.

In the images, actors Kunal Kapoor and Navneet Malik are spotted wearing motion-capture suits and specialized cameras. The equipment typically associated with cutting-edge visual effects in big Hollywood films.

Ramayana and VFX technology

These visuals suggest that Ramayana may be employing advanced motion-capture and VFX technology, similar to what James Cameron’s Avatar franchise is known for, to bring its mythological world to life. Seeing performers in this tech gear has fuelled speculation that the film’s visuals will be more immersive than ever before.

In the photos, Kunal Kapoor appears in full motion-capture setup as he prepares for his role as Indra Dev, while Navneet Malik’s photos have also captured widespread attention.

Fans are waiting Ramayana’s release, hoping that the mix of high-end technology and epic storytelling delivers a truly spectacular cinematic experience.