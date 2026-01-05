Hema Malini Breaks Silence On Dharmendra’s Death: ‘I Cry Watching Our Videos’

Legendary actress Hema Malini has spoken emotionally about the death of her husband, iconic actor Dharmendra, describing how difficult it has been to cope with his loss and how revisiting old videos together still brings her to tears. Her heartfelt comments offer a poignant glimpse into the personal grief behind the public persona of one of Indian cinema’s most enduring couples.

Dharmendra, a towering figure in Bollywood for decades, passed away recently at the age of 89. His death marked the end of an era in Indian cinema, with tributes pouring in from across the industry and the country. Despite the immense outpouring of affection and respect for his professional legacy, Hema Malini’s own reflections underscore the deeply personal nature of her loss.

In a candid interview, Hema said that watching old videos and clips of the time they spent together is one of the most challenging experiences she faces regularly. Recalling moments from their life and work, she admitted, “I cry watching our videos.” For her, those recordings are both a treasured archive of shared memories and a stark reminder of Dharmendra’s absence. The emotional weight of reliving those times shows in her voice, revealing how even cherished memories can bring pain in the aftermath of loss.

Hema and Dharmendra were one of Bollywood’s most iconic couples, known not only for their successful individual careers but also for their enduring partnership off-screen. They married at a time when relationships in the film industry were often subjected to intense scrutiny, yet they managed to build a life together that lasted more than five decades. Their bond was admired across generations of filmgoers, and their personal story became almost as celebrated as their work. The shared journey from co-stars to life partners added layers of affection and respect that survived both time and the pressures of fame.

Hema’s reflections also hinted at the complexity of adjusting to life after such an enduring partnership. She acknowledged that grief is not something that simply fades with time, but rather something that is revisited each time a shared moment, captured on video or in memory, resurfaces. It is a testament to the depth of their connection that even viewing joyful clips now brings both comfort and sadness.

Despite the heartbreak, Hema has continued to find strength in the presence of family and the collective support of fans and colleagues. Many who admired Dharmendra’s work also recognised the dignity with which Hema carried her own career, often balancing professional demands with her role as a mother and partner. Her willingness to speak openly about her emotions has helped fans see the human side of public grief, reminding everyone that behind the glamour of cinema are real lives and real love stories.

The couple’s family has been closely involved in commemorating Dharmendra’s legacy, with many sharing their own memories and tributes on social media. Their children, including actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have also acknowledged the outpouring of support from fans around the country. In this collective mourning, many have found shared solace, both in remembering Dharmendra’s remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and in recognising Hema’s enduring love and grief.