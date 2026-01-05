Ashish Vidyarthi And Wife Rupali Barua Injured in Road Accident in Guwahati, Actor Reassures Fans

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Barua were recently involved in a road accident in Guwahati, causing concern among fans and well-wishers. The incident occurred on Friday night when the couple was crossing the road and was reportedly hit by a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. Soon after the news began circulating, Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram Live to personally address the situation and reassure everyone about their condition.

In his Instagram video, Ashish appeared calm and composed as he explained what had happened. He began by saying, “I’m going live at a strange time, just to let you all know.” He further clarified that both he and Rupali were safe and under medical care. Captioning the video, the actor wrote, “Rupali and I are fine. We are under the care of doctors but everything is fine… Thank you for your love.”

Addressing reports being aired on news channels, Ashish Vidyarthi shared details of the accident in a straightforward manner. “I’m seeing what’s going on on many news channels right now. Yesterday, Rupali and I were crossing the road when a bike hit us. We are both fine. Rupali is under the care of doctors. Everything is fine, I’m fine. I have a minor injury… but I’m perfectly fine,” he said.

The actor also emphasized that the situation was under control and didn’t need to be blown out of proportion. Ashish Vidyarthi also spoke about the condition of the motorcycle rider involved in the accident. Showing empathy, he said that he had spoken to the police and confirmed that the rider was conscious. “We can walk, talk, and stand, so this is just a message. Yes, there was an accident, but we are both fine. There’s nothing to sensationalize. I pray for the bike rider’s speedy recovery. The emergency staff at the hospital is taking very good care of us,” he added.

His words were widely appreciated by fans, who praised him for his maturity and compassion even in a difficult moment. Let us tell you that Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua in 2023. Prior to this, he was married to Piloo Vidyarthi for 22 years. The couple separated by mutual consent in 2022, and Ashish has a son from his first marriage.