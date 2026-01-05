“This Is A Private Matter of Our Family,” Hema Malini Breaks Silence on Hosting Separate Prayer Meeting For Dharmendra

The start of 2026 marks a bittersweet new chapter for Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Hema Malini. Following the tragic passing of the legendary Dharmendra on November 24, 2025, the veteran actress and politician is slowly returning to her professional commitments. In her first comprehensive interview since the loss, Hema Malini opened up to one of the media houses about the pain of losing her partner of over four decades and addressed the media speculation that followed.

Dharmendra, the beloved He-Man of Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 89, just two weeks shy of his landmark 90th birthday on December 8. Hema Malini revealed that the family, including Sunny, Bobby, Esha, and Ahana remained united at the hospital during his final month, holding onto hope until the very end. “Our relationship stood the test of time. It was an unbearable shock,” she shared.



Hemaji further said, “In the past, he had gone to the hospital and returned home after recovering many times. We truly thought he would come back this time too.” The actress recalled how Dharmendra was in good spirits even during his illness, noting that he had personally wished her on her birthday. The family had been in the midst of planning a grand celebration for his 90th year when his health suddenly declined.

A significant part of Dharmendra’s heart resided in his Lonavala farmhouse, a place Hema Malini describes as a mini Punjab. The late actor was famously fond of his organic lifestyle there, keeping cows and sending fresh farm products to his family. “Just two months ago, he brought three bottles of ghee for us and said, ‘This is for Esha, this is for Ahana, and this is for you,’” she reminisced.

Following Dharmendra’s demise, the internet was flooded with rumors regarding separate prayer meetings held by the two families. Clarifying the situation once and for all, Hema Malini requested fans and media to respect their privacy. She said, the Mumbai Meeting was a private gathering held at her home for her close-knit circle while the Delhi Meeting was organized for her political colleagues and friends in the capital., and the Mathura Meeting was a tribute for the people of her constituency, who shared a deep bond with Dharam Ji.