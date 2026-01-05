“Some Stories Remain Incomplete”, Nikitin Dheer Shares Emotional Unseen Photo with Late Father Pankaj Dheer

The Indian film industry is still reeling from the loss of the legendary Pankaj Dheer, who immortalized the role of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. While the veteran actor passed away on October 15, 2025, his legacy continues to live through his son, actor Nikitin Dheer. In a heart-wrenching social media tribute, Nikitin recently shared a glimpse of their final days together, reminding fans that while life is fleeting, the memories created are eternal.

Nikitin Dheer took to Instagram to share a poignant behind-the-scenes moment. The photo features the father-son duo sharing a warm smile inside a vanity van. Pankaj Dheer is seen capturing a mirror selfie, a simple, candid moment that has now become a priceless heirloom. In a caption that touched the hearts of many, Nikitin revealed that the duo was actually working on a professional project together that will now never see the light of day.

“Some stories remain incomplete, but not the moments. This is me and Dad sitting together in a vanity van for a film we were working on but couldn’t complete. I spent some of the best moments working with him as an actor. Grateful that it happened,” Nikitin wrote. Following Pankaj Dheer’s battle with cancer, which tragically returned after he had overcome it once before, the Dheer family was left shattered.

However, Nikitin shared that the outpouring of love from fans across the globe helped him process his grief. Reflecting on his father’s life, Nikitin posted a moving message about the true meaning of success. Let us tell you that Pankaj Dheer’s portrayal of Karna remains the gold standard for mythological characters in Indian television. His dignified performance earned him a permanent place in the hearts of millions.

His passing in October 2025 marked the end of a storied career, but as Nikitin’s tributes suggest, the Karna of the small screen has truly become immortal. As Nikitin continues to navigate his career in 2026, these shared memories serve as a source of strength for the family and a reminder to fans of the deep bond the two shared both on and off-screen.