Mahhi Vij Calls Out Media For Spreading Divorce Stories About Jay Bhanushali, ‘Stop This Shit’: Deets Inside!

Following her divorce, Mahhi Vij recently slammed sections of the media for spreading false reports about her separation from Jay Bhanushali, issuing strong and clear statements. The once-popular television couple, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, have been in the spotlight after officially announcing their divorce following nearly sixteen years of marriage. Since making the announcement, Mahhi has been sharing cryptic posts on social media. Several media outlets have begun linking these messages directly to her split, prompting Mahhi to openly criticise inaccurate assumptions, misleading narratives, and irresponsible coverage surrounding her personal life, and demanding privacy, respect, sensitivity, accountability, and ethics.

Mahhi Vij Slams Media for Spreading Reports About Her Divorce from Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij recently mocked Pinkvilla for posting speculative stories about her alleged divorce from Jay. The portal shared her Instagram posts about being a good person and coping with disappointment. Reacting in the comments section, Mahhi slammed the media house publicly, calling out irresponsible reporting and unnecessary assumptions online today. “It was not for him to stop stalking me. Stop this shit.”

Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence on False Divorce Reports with Jay Bhanushali

Amid relentless reports about her divorce, Mahhi Vij addressed speculation by sharing a cheerful picture with estranged husband Jay Bhanushali on Instagram Stories. Alongside the photo, she penned a note aimed at the media, urging restraint, respect for privacy, and an end to assumptions surrounding their personal lives today publicly. “For likes and comments the media can stoop to any level. My stories are not for Jay…stop making it dirty just like ur journalism.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Reveal Divorce Decision

On January 4, 2026, Jay Bhanushali shared an Instagram Stories post with estranged wife Mahhi Vij, announcing their decision to part ways. He clarified they would continue supporting each other. Emphasising their children, Jay stated they would always remain loving parents and best friends, prioritising unity, respect, and responsibility despite ending their marital relationship, maintaining mutual understanding for their future.

“Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children – Tara, Khushi, Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”

Further in the note, Jay clarified that there was no villain in their story and no negativity behind their separation. He explained that both chose peace, sanity, and mutual understanding over unnecessary drama. Jay added that despite parting ways, they will continue to respect one another and remain supportive, appreciating the journey they shared with gratitude and maturity always forward.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s divorce has reportedly been on the cards for quite some time. Sources claim their marital problems began when Mahhi developed trust issues regarding Jay. It was also noted that the couple stopped sharing pictures together, with their last family photograph dating back to June 2024. Insiders believe differences grew steadily, ultimately leading them towards separation.