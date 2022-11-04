Deepika Showers Love On Ranveer Said, “Find Someone Like This Who Looks At You..”!!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. Both often remain in the news. Bollywood’s hot couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have millions of fans. Fans are waiting to get a glimpse of them. Recently, where the news of the rift between Deepveer disturbed the fans, the day the pair showed their romantic style, they returned the smiles on everyone’s faces. Actually, Deepika has shared a video of Ranveer on her social media, which has given relief to the fans.

Deepika Padukone’s Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no chance to express their love for each other. One of the most loving couples of Bollywood, the pair has once again given proof of their love to the whole world. In fact, Deepika Padukone recently shared the response on social media when Ranveer Singh, who arrived at the event of a store launch showered love on her picture. Let us tell you, Ranveer Singh went to the launch event of a famous brand, where he could not stop himself after seeing Deepika’s picture and kiss her picture. Now recently, on this action of Ranveer, Deepika has reacted on his Instagram stories, which is worth seeing.

Deepika Padukone’s Post

Sharing this picture of Ranveer on his story, Deepika wrote, ‘Find someone who looks like you are his whole universe.’ Seeing such love of Deepika and Ranveer, all the fans are quite happy and seeing both of them people are posting lovely comments. Recently there were reports that everything is not going well between Deepika and Ranveer. However, the pair neither denied nor confirmed any such report. But now both of them have shown love for each other and again they have stopped speaking to everyone without saying anything.