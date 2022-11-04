Boney Kapoor Reveals Janhvi Started Dieting At The Age Of 13, “Would Order Grilled Fish With No Butter”

The adorable father-daughter duo of film producer Boney Kapoor and Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor is making all of us go ‘aww’. The two are busy promoting their upcoming film, Mili and at the same, Boney is coming up with some interesting revelations from the life of Janhvi. Recently, the two appeared on The Kapil Sharma show. During their conversation with the host, Boney first tickled the funny bones when he revealed how messy Janhvi keeps her room. Later, he stunned everyone by disclosing that the gorgeous actress began dieting at the age of 13. Boney also said that Janhvi has got this consciousness regarding her diet from her late mom, Sridevi.

Recalling an incident when he reprimanded Janhvi for ordering grilled fish without butter during one of their family vacation in New York, Boney said, “I scolded Janhvi only once when we were in New York for a holiday. And, over there at a restaurant, Janhvi ordered a grilled fish with no butter and I was like, ‘What’s the fun of having fish without butter?'”

“She started dieting at the age of 13 as sometimes people used to pull her leg and she was never fat she was just healthy. Because of that, she started dieting and all. I used to be stressed while going out with Janhvi as she used to select a restaurant where she will get her diet food and Sridevi did the same,” he shared.

Furthermore, Boney stated that he used to take his chef along while travelling with Sridevi and Janhvi so that he can prepare a proper Indian meal for him. “They both used to team up and select a place where they would get their type of food. Quite a few times we used to have our chef travelling with us so I had to call him and tell him to keep some Indian food ready as I’ll come home and have it because, at the restaurant, he is only going to taste the food,” he quoted.

For the unversed, Boney Kapoor has four children. While Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are his children from his first wife, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were born to his second wife and legendary actress, Sridevi. With Mili, Boney has collaborated with Janhvi for the first time in her four-year-old career. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.