Urvashi Rautela Gets Upset As Rumoured Beau Hardik Pandya Shares Throwback Picture From His Struggling Days

Last year rumours had it that Urvashi Rautela was dating cricketer Hardik Pandya. The news of their growing fondness for each other spread like wildfire but neither of them had ever reacted to the same and both of them chose to keep mum about it. Soon after the mills went gaga over this news, Urvashi had denied the news of them being together. But once again, the Grand Masti actress is making it to the headlines and the reason is none other than her rumoured beau and cricketer Hardik Pandya.

A few days ago the cricketer had shared a throwback photo from his struggling days and captioned it as, “#majorthrowback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much It’s been an amazing journey so far Hell yes I love this sport! #love #positivity #dreamsdocometrue”. Take a look at the picture:

Soon after the cricketer shared the picture his rumoured girlfriend Urvashi came up with an emotional reply. She had written, “Respect Even I used to travel in trains for basketball”.

Urvashi had time and again denied rumours of her affair with Hardik Pandya. A few days ago, an online tabloid addressed Urvashi Rautela as Hardik Pandya’s ex and that didn’t go well with the Grand Masti actress who shared the snapshot of the same on her Instagram story and wrote atop of it, “I would humbly request respective media channels to YouTube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me.”

In an interview with Stardust Urvashi had once opened up about her idea of love and stated, “I think people should understand each other and that’s what matters the most. A lot of times these days the lack of understanding causes a lot of relationships to decay. But I believe understanding each other and giving each other space matters a lot. But not too much space haa (laughs). Love is beautiful and should be taken in the right spirit.”

Further talking about the new age concept of living in Urvashi had shared, “I am not that open about living in with someone. I still live with my parents and that explains it all!” Are you fine with having a relationship without a tag? To this, she had answered, “No. I think we are not robots. My birthday is on February 25th and I am a Piscean so I need to have an emotional bond with a person!”

On the other hand, Hardik has always been a ladies man and has been linked up with many leading ladies of the Bollywood industry. Hardik was earlier rumoured to be dating Eli Avram and after breaking up with Eli he moved on to date Esha Gupta. A source close to the then rumoured couple Esha and Hardika had once revealed, “They met at a party and hit it off immediately. The duo started chatting up, exchanged numbers and before we knew, they were an item. Right now, both of them are hush-hush about their budding romance. They want to see how things turn out. They make their lunch and dinner plans secretively and want to avoid the public glare. Currently, they are in the phase where they are getting to know each other.”

Well, everybody has his/her own story of struggle and those who stand strong emerge victorious and so did Hardik and Urvashi. We wish them all the best for their future endeavours.