BB16: Abdu Rozik Becomes The House Captain; Upcoming Episodes Will Be Fun!

As the 16th season of television’s most talked-about reality show, “Bigg Boss,” is progressing, it is getting more and more fun. Strong confrontations are also being seen in the show now. The coming week of this show is going to be the most enjoyable, as Abdu Rozik, the cutest and youngest contestant in the house, has now become the captain of the house. On the other hand, her co-housemate, Gautam Vig, has been shown the way out of the house. So, now this game is going to be fun for the viewers as well as those living in the “Bigg Boss” house.

Abdu defeated Tina

Yes! You read it right. Abdu Rozik has now been entrusted with the captaincy of the house after co-housemate Gautam Vig got evicted. He won this title by defeating Tina Dutta. So, the upcoming episode of the show is going to be quite funny and amazing. A promo video related to this has also been shared by the channel on its social media handle.

What’s in the promo?

In a promo shared by Colors TV, a new captaincy task has been announced where the housemates will choose the next captain. He will be seen listening to the selection from the households and the reasons for choosing the captain. However, at the end of the task, Abdu will be declared the house’s captain for this week.

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Abdu Rozik is a Tazik singer, blogger, actor, and wrestler. He also holds the record for being the youngest singer in the world. Let us tell you that Abdu Rozik has also proved himself as the most popular contestant of “Bigg Boss 16.” The audiences are also very fond of watching him in the game.