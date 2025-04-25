Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reprimands People Who Are Saying Don’t Divide The Country Into Hindus And Muslims

After the Pahalgam attack, the countrymen are filled with anger, and now TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also reacted to the horrifying incident. She is continuously sharing posts on her social media handle about this incident. Now she has made a new tweet, in which she has given a befitting reply to those who are saying that they do not divide the country. Do not divide it into Hindus and Muslims. The actress has clearly said that India is already divided.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who became famous in every household by playing the character of Gopi Bahu in the film ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, wrote on X, ‘What does dividing us mean, brother? We are already divided… It was because of this division that India and Pakistan were formed… Have you forgotten the history?? Indians have not gone from here to there to shoot innocent citizens or to recite Gayatri Mantra… they are coming here and that too again and again… I say Modi ji… just wipe out their existence once and for all.’

Devoleena further tweeted, in which she writes, ‘I have no hesitation in saying that if anyone from Pakistan follows my social media page, please unfollow me. Artists do not have caste, creed, or religion, but I am an Indian first, and my country comes first for me. I know I have true fans in Pakistan, and I hope you will understand that when it comes to the country, nothing is more important to me than my India.’

She further writes, ‘A country which is the enemy of my country, which kills innocent people of my country, I have no relation or association with such a country and its people. I hope I have made my feelings clear. So, to all the Pakistanis on my social media and even to those Indians who believe Jihad is right, who believe what happened in Pahalgam is right, who believe forced recitation of Kalma or conversion is right, and who cannot call wrong as wrong, please leave my X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. I have nothing to do with you. Thank you. Jai Hind.’