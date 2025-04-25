Dharmendra’s First Love Couldn’t Succeed Due To India-Pakistan Separation, Hamida Left For Pak He Stayed In India

89-year-old Dharmendra’s personality is still majestic. Dharmendra, who was the most handsome hero of Bollywood, was once smitten by many heroines. His chemistry with Hema Malini and Rekha was well-liked by the audience. However, Dharmendra was married even before coming into films to Prakash Kaur. But after coming into films, he fell in love with Hema Malini and married her for the second time without divorcing Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra

But very few people would know that before Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur, he fell in love with someone else. When actor Dharmendra was in sixth class, he fell in love with Hamida, who was then studying in eighth class. When Dharmendra once went to Salman Khan’s show ‘Dus Ka Dum’, he told the story of his first love and became emotional and said that even today he misses Hamida.

Dharmendra

A video clip of Dharmendra from ‘Dus Ka Dum’ is in the news, on which fans commented a lot, and said that they wish this video reaches Hamida. In the video, Dharmendra is remembering his first love, Hamida, and saying, ‘I write what is in my heart, not what is in my mind. I was young then, and my age was also innocent. I don’t know what she was, I wanted to go close to her, sit with her. She was an 8th-class student and I was studying in sixth class.’

Dharmendra

The actor further said, ‘She was the daughter of our school teacher, her name was Hamida. She would just smile, and I would go near her. She would remain silent, and I would bow my head. She would ask something else, and I would say something else. I would again become silent. She would say, don’t be sad Dharam, there is still time for your exam, everything will be fine. When she would leave, I would keep looking at her. I would keep thinking, What is this question, friend? Pakistan was formed, Hamida left, and I understood the meaning of my question.’