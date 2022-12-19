Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals She Did Not Want To Spend ‘Hard Earned Money’ On Her Wedding; Here’s Why!

On 14 December, television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee changed her status from single to married. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress tied the knot with the love of her life, Shanawaz Shaikh. He is a gym trainer by profession. They got married in the presence of their friends and families.

A simple marriage took place in a court marriage setup in Lonavala. The celebration was minimal as the same circle was present for her pre-wedding as well as post-wedding functions. During a recent chat, Devoleena revealed why she avoided a lavish wedding and went for a simple wedding celebration.

During a recent conversation with a media portal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her marriage to Shanawaz Shaikh. She revealed why she opted for a simple and intimate celebration.

She said that she feels during her teenage years, she always counted and eyed a royal wedding. But during the Covid-19 lockdown, she understood many different aspects of life and the importance of money.

She further added that she feels there comes a point, to break the trend and to make society understand that only making your D-day big doesn’t make you royal. She feels instead of wasting that huge sum of hard-earned money, using them for helping people in need and taking their blessings for a happy life is worthwhile and pure. She does not believe that flaunting a royal lifestyle will anyway help her.

She was asked if the wedding was a spontaneous decision or if it took months of planning. Devoleena said that she was very sure about her love. It was her big day, and her mother was with her. It happened, and she is thankful to the universe for gifting such a pleasant day.