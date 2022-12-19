Hina Khan Breaks Silence On Break-up Rumours With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Here’s What She Said

Hina Khan frequently shares pictures and motion pictures together with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on her social media. Earlier this month, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress put up Instagram tales that brought about rumours about her breakup and were given her fans and followers extremely involved.

“Do not forget to forgive yourself for the blindness that positioned you in the course of people who betrayed you. Sometimes a very good heart doesn’t see the awful”, read her first story and her different tale read, “Betrayal is the only reality that sticks”. Now, Hina has found out that she placed up these memories as promotional posts and the entirety quality between her and Rocky.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Khan said, “There had been a few articles about the breakup rumours. However no! there is nothing like that, I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. However ya, what to do, I knew this will happen. People will remember that whilst you are talking to them over messages, this is some promotional factor but the relaxation of them have been in reality scared.”

Whilst she changed into requested if Rocky acquired any hate messages after she uploaded both testimonies, the actress spoke back, “No, he is an extraordinary character altogether. He doesn’t care about all these items. I did get hold of a number of messages asking if the whole lot becomes ok. Quite a few friends messaged me, Karishma Tanna and others messaged me, ‘Is everything okay? what is occurring?’ I said it’s a promotional story!”.

In the meantime, Hina these days set the internet on fire together with her groovy moves on the ultra-modern chartbuster Besharam Rang from the movie Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The track has created an uproar on social media for the reason that its release as diverse politicians have objected over the “saffron bikini” worn with the aid of Deepika inside the scorching tune video.