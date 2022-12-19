Nora Fatehi Looks Ravishingly Beautiful In Black Bejewelled Bodycon Outfit At FIFA WC Closing Ceremony! See Pics!

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi has been creating quite a buzz for the last few days after getting the opportunity to sing in the FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Light the Sky Up.’ She performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. She appeared on stage at the closing ceremony. She has a great sense of fashion. It is always luxurious, trendy, and up to the mark. Check out below to see her FIFA World Cup closing ceremony look.

Nora is a true blue fashionista of Bollywood who never fails to impress her audience with her fashion skills. Nora always creates a buzz with her fashionable looks.

A few hours ago, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures. These were taken just before her FIFA closing ceremony. Sharing them, she captioned them with black and red hearts. In the photos, Nora was seen wearing a Michael Cinco dress. She definitely raised the temperature quite high with her look.

She wore a gothic black bejeweled short bodycon dress. It was full of sleeves as well as a glove with intricate embroidery with black stones, beads, and fringes. She paired the look with black stockings, pump heels, and absolutely no accessories because she wanted her outfit to do the talking.

For makeup, Nora Fatehi applied a subtle look. She completed the look with a soft foundation and blushed cheeks. Her brows were defined. She applied cut-crease eye-shadow with winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She let loose her curly hair.